HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Joseph “Ray” Benetto, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence.

Ray was born March 19, 1941, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania the son of Roosevelt and Josephine (Toscano) Benetto. Although he was an only child, Ray had many fond memories of growing up with his cousins who were like siblings to him.

Ray was a 1959 graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Kent State University.

Employment with General Motors -EDS division as a computer analyst brought his family to the Warren area in 1967. After 25 years, he retired from EDS and held a position in the zoning department of Howland Township from which he retired in 2007 after 10 years.

Ray served in intelligence with the U.S. Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Ray was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish -St. James Campus, volunteered in the kitchen and food bank of St. Vincent de Paul. He was also a past president of the Howland Athletic Club.

Ray loved watching his grandchildren in all their sporting events, dance recitals, and other activities, even traveling as far as Tennessee and Florida to watch a single game. He was an avid golfer, played in many leagues at Tamer Win golf course and had the good fortune to score a hole in one. He enjoyed anything to do with automobiles, especially vintage cars and Nascar racing

Ray will be missed by his wife Judy Benetto whom he married July 8, 1961, three children Terry (Joanne) Benetto of Grand Isle, VT, Tracey (Michael) Pollifrone of Howland, Ohio, and Jamie Benetto of Lakewood, Ohio, six grandchildren Samantha Benetto , Joseph (Crista) Benetto, Libby (Colton) Sadler, Gianna (Ken) Pozega, Michael Pollifrone and Leah Pollifrone, four great- grandchildren Gia, Roman, Mila and Sophie, a sister-in-law Patti Konnen of Hermitage, Aunt Nancy, nieces, nephews and a number of cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Charles and June Wood and several very special members of his beloved family.

Pursuant to Ray’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ray’s name to St. Vincent de Paul 540 Main Ave. SW, Warren, Ohio 44483. The Benetto family would like to thank Healthy Living Hospice for their compassionate care.

