CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Edward Skebe, 80, of Cortland passed away on Thursday evening, September 28, 2023 at Ohman Family Briar Hill Nursing Facility.

Ray was born on April 24, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Rudolph and Olympia Dann.

Ray was a 1961 graduate of Howland High School and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force. Ray earned an honorable discharge for his service.

Upon returning home, Ray began his career as a custom machinist. He was precise and meticulous with his work and made a name for himself helping farmers with their equipment. Even after his early retirement from American Welding, Ray could be found in his garage tinkering with parts and machines.

Besides his work, Ray enjoyed making wine and was quite fond of playing the scratch offs. Most of all, he cherished his family and those whom he loved. Ray will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ray will always be remembered by his wife of 57 years, Judith “Judy” (West) Skebe of Cortland; son, James (Kelly) Skebe of Bristol; daughter, Michelle Weaver-Conner (Daniel) of Cortland and grandchildren, Peyton Weaver of Cortland, Amber of Warren and Corey Conner of Idaho.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Skebe.

Per Ray’s wishes, there will be no services. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

