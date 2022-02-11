WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Vernon Wilson, 96, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, surrounded by his family at his residence.

Randall was born May 25, 1925, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of John and Mildred Wilson.

Randall served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 – 1946 during WWII, he served as a radio man on the USS Hector in the Pacific Theater.

He graduated from Youngstown College with a B.S. in Education and a Master’s degree in 1961 in Administration from Westminster College.

Randall began his teaching career in 1951 at Canton Lincoln High School teaching biology and physiology. After Canton he moved to Vienna High School in 1952 where he taught biology, social studies and physical education.

Randall began coaching in 1952, as an assistant varsity basketball coach, varsity girls’ softball coach, track coach, and 7th and 8th grade boys’ basketball coach. He became the Vienna Flyer’s basketball team head varsity coach in 1954 and served as a head coach from 1954-1961. The team held a record of 124 – 49, and a winning percentage of 71.7%. His teams made six appearances into the State Sectional tournaments. His teams won 2 TIA Championships, three Sectional Championships and two District Championships and 1 Regional Title. His 1954 – 1955 team set a seasonal scoring average record of 90.2 points per game, a state record that still stands. In 1961 he became principal of Neal Jr. High in Vienna and left coaching.

He moved to Howland Local Schools in 1969 and taught social studies and coached 8th grade boys and girls basketball teams and coached 9th grade boys’ track. He became Principal of Howland Springs School from 1970 – 1980, North Road Principal from 1980 – 1985, and Howland Glen Principal from 1985 – 1989. Randall retired from Howland Glenn School in 1989 but coached the Howland School’s Junior High girls’ basketball team that season.

From 1989 – 2005 he was a starter at Avalon Lakes and Avalon South Golf Course. Randall got a “hole in one” on July 2, 1988 (16th hole) at Avalon Golf Course.

Randall volunteered at Howland Glen Kindergarten screening and Blessed Sacrament Church as a greeter and a member of the environmental group.

He received the Trumbull County Sports Hall of Fame Peter Prokop Coaching award in 2014. Vienna High School basketball players from 1954 – 1961 honored him on October 18, 2008, at Candywood Golf Course. Many of his basketball players attended and have kept in touch with him on a regular basis.

Randall enjoyed golf, gardening and working out at a fitness center. He had a love for animals, over his lifetime, he had many dogs, cats, and a horse. He will be missed by his grand dogs, two golden retrievers Winslow and Charlie and cat Kimchi.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren, the Trumbull County Retired Teachers Association, Howland Retired Teachers Association, Howland Historical Society and the Howland Community Scholarship Foundation.

Randall will be missed by his wife Mary Alice Wilson whom he married on July 13, 1957, daughter Leslie (Dr. Gary) Kraker of Howland, two grandchildren Christian Kraker of Howland and Lauren Kraker of Manhattan, New York, a brother Harvey, two sisters Ruth and Mildred, many nieces, nephews and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Harold, Kenny and Gene and a sister Francis.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Randall Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, OH 44410. Where masks and social distancing will be required for the calling hours and mass.

A mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Rev. Carl Kish officiating.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howland Community Scholarship Foundation 8200 South Street, Warren, Ohio 44484 (please write Randall V. Wilson on check memo).

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Randall’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.