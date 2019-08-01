Ralph E. Jones, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Jones, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Windsor House in Champion.

He was born July 20, 1930, in Mecca, Ohio, the son of the late William G. and Almina Jones.

He retired in 1991 from GM Lorsdtown Fab Plant as a press operator after 23 years. He had previously worked at Grinnell in Warren as a Supervisor after 22 years.

Ralph was a member of the Warren Moose #186 and Elks BPOE #295.

He enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards 500 Bid, & Euchre.

He is survived by his four sons Ron (Debbie) Jones of Newton Falls, Randy (Debbie) Jones of Cortland, Greg (Tammy) Jones of Cortland and Jeff (Becky) Jones of Southington, seven grandchildren Julie (Todd) Callen, Jill (Thomas) Gulling, Jennifer (David) Young, Keith (Jennifer) Jones, Jared Jones, Erica (Jeremy) McFarland, Emily (Logan Rhodes) Jones, twelve great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and care giver and dear friend William Wagonjack of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris Jones whom he married December 31, 1949, and passed away April 26, 2007, a son Robert Jones, six brothers Paul, Clarance, Howard, Ernest, William and Arthur Jones and a sister Lula Allen.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date at Braceville Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ralph’s name to The Camelot Center3498 Barclay Messerly Rd. Southington, Ohio 44470.

