VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pompey G. “Jay” Felice Jr., 94, originally from Warren, passed away on Tuesday morning, September 5, 2023.

Pompey was born on October 26, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Pompey G., Sr. and Lucy (Vennetti) Felice.

After graduating high school, Pompey enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War. Pompey earned an honorable discharge for his service.

Pompey spent 56 years on the West Coast, living from Oregon to Southern California.

He worked as a customer service agent for United Airlines at LAX. He also owned a successful landscaping business.

Besides his work, Pompey loved to travel. He enjoyed fishing at Yosemite National Park and he loved to take in the world around him with his faithful chocolate lab at his side. Pompey had an appreciation for nice cars and trucks and was very proud of his 1975 Buick. Most of all, Pompey cherished the time he spent with those he loved.

Pompey will always be remembered his niece and nephew, Mark and Theresa Furrie of Vienna, with whom he made his home; nephew, Jeff (Patty) Furrie; nephew, John (Linda) Furrie, nieces, LuAnn; nephew, John (Brittany) Alfreno and his “Little Bug” Luca Alfreno and many other great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Pompey was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria (Duke) Furrie.

Per Pompey’s wishes, no services will be held.

Cremation arrangements were handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pompey G. Felice, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.