Polyvios P. “Paul” Pavlidis, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Polyvios P. “Paul” Pavlidis, 86, passed way Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

He was born February 26, 1934, in Rhodes, Greece, the son of Pavlos and Marietta Pavlidis.

Paul came to Warren in 1967. He retired from General Motors Assembly Plant as a final inspector. Presently, he was co-owner with his wife of Jo-An Linen Company in Berlin Center and previously owned Main St. Laundry in Cortland.

Paul was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and past Supreme President of the Pan Rhodian Society and was a member of the Mason Argus Lodge 545 in Canfield Ohio.

He enjoyed racing cars, fixing and repairing things and spending time with his grandchildren.

Paul served in the Greek Air Force as a pilot.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Pavlidis whom he married April 18, 2001 in Rhodes, Greece; four children, Pavlos (Melissa) Pavlidis of Morland Hills, Ohio; Attorney Marietta (Attorney Sam) Kragalott of Canton, Ohio, Danielle Conrad-Reed, of Williamsville, New York and Rachelle “Shelly” Clawson of Struthers, Ohio; six grandchildren, Vios, Ayna, Milan, Bella, Bradley and Kellen; two god childrenm Tatianna Pavlidis and Paleologos Pavlidis; a brother, Paleologos “Paul” (Mary) Pavlidis of Greece; a nephew, Paleologos (Meltem) Pavlidis; two nieces, Marietta (Paris) Stilianidis and Katerina Pavlidis.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren with Father Costa Valantasis officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls cemetery .

In lieu of flowers. Contributions may be in Paul’s name to the Pan Rhodian Society 3660 Chagrin River Road, Morland Hills, Ohio 44022.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

