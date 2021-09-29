Phyllis T. Shushereba, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis T. Shushereba, 97, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Larmax Homes in Mclean, Virginia.

Phyllis was born October 18, 1923, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of John A. and Angela (Lalli) Tura.

She moved to Virginia in 2010 to be near her family. Phyllis volunteered for the Red Cross for many years and was President of the local chapter. She was also President of the Warren Civic Ballet Company, where Debbie, her daughter, was a dancer for over 12 years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking throughout her life.

Phyllis is survived by her son, John Shushereba of Cumming, Georgia; a daughter, Debra (Tom) Cafferty of Great Falls, Virginia; five grandchildren, John J Shushereba, Jr., Kara (Andrew) Collier, Lauren (Jon) Mahaffey, Stephanie Cafferty and Shanna Shushereba; two great-grandchildren, Lachlan and Tate; two brothers, James V. (Lorraine) Tura of Pepper Pike, Ohio and Anthony J. “Tony” Tura of Warren and a sister, Mary Merlene of Silver Springs, Maryland.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Shushereba and two sisters, Josephine Caruso and Helen Marcarello.

Family and friends may pay their respect Monday, October 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca Street, Warren, OH 44481, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be at the All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Phyllis name to Red Cross or the Civic Ballet.