Philomena L. “Mae” Pinti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philomena L. “Mae” Pinti, 97, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born August 30, 1923 in Warren, the daughter of Augustine and Michelena (Ianeri) Macciocco and was a lifelong resident.

She attended St. Mary’s and Warren city schools.

She married Joseph W. Pinti on April 26, 1947 and became a homemaker.

She was lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Altar & Rosary Society, the Civitellese Club and the Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival.

Mae is survived by her two sons, Joseph W. (Lorrie) Pinti of Windham and Robert (Kathy) Pinti of Warren; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Eleanor Macciocco of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph W. Pinti, Sr., whom she married April 26, 1947 and passed away March 12, 1992; two brothers, William and Joseph Macciocco and a sister, Mary Soda.

Due to COVID-19, a private service and mass of Christian burial was held for the immediate family with the Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mae’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

