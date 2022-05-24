CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip DeCapito, 92, of Champion passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born October 3, 1930, in Warren the son of the late of the late Oreste and Stella (Rossi) DeCapito.

Phil was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He went on to serve in the United States Navy; having served during the Korean War as an electrician. Phil was awarded with an honorable discharge for his service.

Upon his return home, Phil worked for the United States Postal Service and then as the Deputy Director for the Hubbard License Bureau, retiring in 2006.

Besides his work, Phil enjoyed visiting casinos but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Phil will always be remembered by his five children, Philip O. DeCapito, Teresa “Teri” Dewey, Karen (Wayne) Wires, Maria (Sean) Butcher and Cathy (Ted) Hoerig; ten grandchildren, Philip (Mara) DeCapito, Lauren DeCapito (Brian Whitfield), Tom (Vanessa) Dewey, Elliot Dewey, Brian (Valerie) Wires, Tim Wires, Kevin (Caitlyn) Wires, Kyle Butcher, Nick Hoerig and Mitchell Hoerig; five great-grandchildren, Oakley and Bentley Wires, Cole Whitfield and Asher and Levi Dewey; sisters-in-law, Peggy Leonard and Sue Boughner and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Rita DeCapito.

Phil’s family would like to graciously thank Sanctuary Hospice caregivers, Beth and Tammy, for their devoted care and compassion towards Phil.

Family and friends may call Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Phil’s name to St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

