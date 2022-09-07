WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Rocco Cicero, 97, passed away on September 2, 2022 surrounded by his family and caregivers.

He was born in Niles, Ohio on August 7, 1925 to the late Philip and Lena (Granata) Cicero.

Peter was a life-long Catholic and a founding parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

On August 28, 1948, he married Mary (Canzonetta) Cicero at St. Mary Catholic Church. Peter and Mary had four children; Nancy (Cicero) Mack, Nina Cicero, Joanie Cicero and Peter J. Cicero.

In his teen years, Pete went to work for his country by enlisting as a laborer in the Civil Conservation Corps (CCC.) After his honorable discharge from CCC, Peter enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943. He was very proud of his WWII service as a Seaman, First-Class, aboard the destroyer ship, USS Cushing. His service earned him: Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal- 6 Stars, Philippine Liberation Medal- 2 Stars, the American Area Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

In 1963, Pete built Cicero’s Market and Delicatessen at the corner of Youngstown Road and Kenilworth Ave. Cicero’s Market gave many people jobs, fed the neighborhood and endowed respect amongst patrons and the community at large.

Pete enjoyed making connections with people. He truly loved his customers and small interactions filled him with great joy. Mr. Cicero always touted, “the customer always comes first.” He will be remembered for his humility, respect, genuine acts of kindness and love.

In 1993, Pete retired from Cicero’s Market. In retirement, he visited Ft. Myers, Florida and enjoyed spending time with his family. He read the Tribune Chronicle, Newsweek and medical publications from The Mayo Clinic. An avid Ohio lottery player, he loved “playing the numbers” and taking his children and grandchildren to the casino to shoot craps and bet on horses.

A loving thank you to his exceptionally selfless caregivers: Gina, Missy, Carole, Pam, Jill S, Jill D, Jeff, Nina G and Sue.

Thank you to Trumbull County Meals on Wheels for always delivering a hot lunch with a warm smile.

A special thank you to the compassionate nurses and aides at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.

He is survived by his children, Nancy (Dave) Mack of Niles, Nina Cicero of Warren, Joanie (Frank Bayzie) Cicero of Ft. Myers, Florida and Peter J. (Victoria) Cicero of Warren. His loving grandchildren knew him as ‘Papa;’ Adam (Diane) Mack of Brecksville, Matthew (Jaime) Mack of Pickerington, David Mack of Columbus; Mary (Steve) Farmer of Maui, HI, Damian Knapp of Warren, Attorney. Valentina (Mark Zivica) Palmer of Tampa, Angelica Palmer of Maui, HI; Peter R. Cicero of Los Angeles, Rev. Father Christopher Cicero of Warren, and Angelene (Tyler) Cicero Schumacher of Warren. Peter is survived by his great-grandchildren, Sean, Grace, AJ, Gabby, Sammy, Ryan, Lainey, Callie, Violet, Lavender and Leo.

Preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Mary (Canzonetta) Cicero; sister Thelma (Vince) DeMattis; and brothers John (Ursula) and Joseph (Nancy) Cicero.

Friends and family may visit and pay tribute Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel (1884 North Rd. NE Warren, OH 44483) and Monday, September 12, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church (3020 Reeves Rd. NE Warren, OH 44483). A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter’s name to Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church.

