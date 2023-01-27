HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff)– Peter Mitchell, 100, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Peter Was born May 5, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Angelo and Mary (Giantis) Mitchell.

Peter moved to Warren in 1948 and retired in 1994 from Thomas Steel Strip Corp. as a pickler after 35 years.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, and were the first couple married in St. Demetrios Church on High St. He was also a member of the Senior Citizens Club, YASOU Club, AHEPA Zeus 88, and the American Legions Post 1090.

He enjoyed bowling, horseshoe pitching, and golfing.

He is survived by two sons Angelo P. Mitchell of Tuscon and Steve P. Mitchell of Denton, Texas, two grandchildren Brianna (Jacob) Frank of Tomball, Texas, and Nicholas Mitchell of Flowermound, Texas, two great -grandchildren Sophia and Brayden, and a brother-in-law Gus Katrouzos of Grand Island, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Eleftheria “Liberty” Mitchell whom he married June 6, 1948, and passed away April 18, 2017, a son William P. Mitchell, three brothers Sam, Nick and George Mitchell and a sister Christine Katrouzos.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Peter on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. with a Trisagion at 5:15 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, and Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 10:30 to 11;00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

