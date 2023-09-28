WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Michael Finta, age 73, departed peacefully from this life on Sunday, September 24, 2023 after a long illness.

He was born in Warren, Ohio to parents Pete and Anna (Ogrean) Finta and was raised in Warren.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding in 1968, he attended YSU.

His employment history included working at Republic Steel, Warren Radio Electronics owned by his father and uncle, Radio TV parts, United Electronics, Electronics Limited, Phase II Electronics, and Time Warner Cable from where he retired in January of 2015.

Peter was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs along with The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed golf and train watching. In his younger days, he enjoyed target practice. He loved our dogs, especially his best buddy Wallie.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Cheryl ( Parillo ) Finta, son Sean Finta, sister Donna Tompkins, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several cousins, aunts and uncles.

Per Peter’s wishes, a private funeral liturgy was held at Holy Resurrection Romanian Orthodox Church with a burial at Girard City Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

Peter wanted to express his gratitude to Dr. Khalid and the wonderful nurses at the Hope Center who always made him feel special, Dr Minotti and nurses Mary Kay and Rochelle, Dr Dan Ricchiuti, Dr Baer and Erica, and Patriot Home Care and Hospice. The family would also like to express our gratitude to our caring and helpful neighbors, Marvin and Stacy, Stephanie, and Janice.

