Peter Melnik, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Melnik, 71, of Niles, passed Saturday morning, October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Peter was born July 3, 1948 in Quaregnon, Belgium, the son of Mykola and Roszalia (Danylchak) Melnik and came to the United States residing in Campbell, Ohio in 1952.

He was a 1966 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Peter was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Peter was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Marksmanship Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. He was awarded and Honorable Discharge on January 17, 1970.

Peter was employed at Delphi Packard as a CV operator and retired 2001 after 30 years of service. He then worked in patient transportation at Evergreen Health Services from 2009-2017.

He attended Holy Trinity Ukraine Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown and St. James Catholic Church in Warren.

Peter had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid Cleveland Sports fan and especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his wife of over 49 years the former Alice Gentile whom he married February 7, 1970, two daughters Karey (Gregory) Infante of Fairview Park, Danielle (Michael) Gingrich of West Chester, Ohio, five grandchildren Malina and Sam Infante, Leah, Lizzie and Nate Gingrich, three brothers Michael Melnik of Campbell, Steve Melnik of Lowellville and Paul (Karen) Melnik of Campbell and a sister MaryAnn Melnik of West Palm Beach, Florida and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his brother, John Melnik.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Church, 2532 Burton St SE. Warren, with Father Francis Kratinak officiating.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Friday morning to celebrate Peter’s mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter’s name to the Hope Center “The Hope Fund”, 1745 Niles Cortland Rd. Warren, Ohio 44484.

