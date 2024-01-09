WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter J. “Pete” Camarata, Jr., 92 of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren passed away on Sunday morning, January 7, 2024.

Born on December 23, 1931, Pete was a lifelong Warren, Ohio resident.

He died peacefully of the gift of simply old age and longing to return to his loving wife, Betty Camarata, who passed on November 16, 2014. They were married for 61 years prior to her death.

Pete is survived by his daughter, Cathy J. and son-in-law, Thomas R. Leenheer of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, where Pete had lived since 2020. He is also survived by his son, Peter J. Camarata III and daughter-in-law, Deborah J. Camarata of Sunset Beach, North Carolina. Pete is also survived by his granddaughter, Kristen and Grant Burcham of Zelienople; his grandsons, Peter J IV “Chip” and Marina Camarata, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Stephen R. and Rebekah Camarata of Delaware, Ohio; his great-grandchildren Cooper, Sawyer and Reagan Burcham and Peter J. V (Vincent), Oliver, Mila and Luca Camarata; his sister, Marjorie Camarata of Warren and brother, Andre and Loretta Camarata of Naples, Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen and sisters, Leona, Catherine and Frances.

Pete was a true patriot, he served in the United States Navy, during the Korean War on the LST 503. Pete taught the Navy cooks aboard the ship how to make spaghetti sauce. The Captain, was forever grateful.

Pete was a master carpenter and eventually worked at LTV Steel Corporation in Warren. He continued his carpentry skills doing woodworking for his family.

Pete was a member of St. James Church and active member and volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Society; he continued his mission by supporting the kitchen of St Vincent DePaul Society.

Pete was family man, beloved by his bonus extended family and 33 nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Pete may be sent to St. Vincent DePaul, 540 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Pete on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish: St. James Church, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484, with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding

