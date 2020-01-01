Peter A. Charnas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter A. Charnas, 52, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home of congestive heart failure.

He was born April 4, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Aristithis “Arch” and Stella Charnas.

He was a 1987 graduate of Howland High School and received an Associate’s Degree from DeVry University in electronics. He presently worked at Cattron North America Inc. on North River Rd. as an electronic technician. He previously worked at A.C. Charnas and Associates as a geo technician and surveyor. Peter was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren. He enjoyed camping, cooking, flying small “Cessna” aircrafts and operating a ham radio. Pete was an avid gardener and thoroughly enjoyed being a pyro technician. He will fondly be remembered for his unique sense of humor and positive outlook.

He is survived by his siblings, Calliope (Mike) Perry of Warren, Chris (Michelle) Charnas of Howland, Penelope “Pam” Charnas of Chagrin Falls and Sister (nun) Theodoti (Constance) Charnas of St Paul’s Monastery Lavrion, Greece; his beloved Goddaughter, Alexandra DeVengencie-Bush; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends, may pay their respects Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. Trisagion Service at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at the Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020, where a service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Demeterios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Costantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Peter’s memory in the name of Sister Theodoti (Constance) Charnas for St. Paul Monastery.

