

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Dontas Ramfos, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Michigan after a short illness.

Peggy was born and raised in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Modestos (MJ) and Katerina (Spanos) Dontas of Chios, Greece.

Her marriage to the late William N. Ramfos ended in divorce.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael W. Ramfos.

She is survived by her three sons and their families; Nicholas (Anastasia) of Ashburn, Virginia, Angelo (Erika) of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and Gregory (Lora) of Orchard Lake, Michigan: seven grandchildren, Evie and Timothy, Kyle (Lauren), Ellie and Madison and Cole and Tori. She is also survived by three nieces and a nephew in Greece as well as a brother-in law and three sisters in-law. She was also a godmother to three godchildren.

Peggy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio and attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.

Her cornerstones in life included family, faith, friends and a generous heart. Peggy was a dedicated mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends with elaborate and festive gatherings for birthdays and other special family occasions, particularly during the holidays, with her favorite holiday being Christmas.

She worked alongside her ex-husband at the Hot Dog Stop in Warren Ohio. She also worked with her mother, after her father’s death, as an owner and manager of the Dontas Plaza on Elm Road in Warren, as well as several residential and commercial rental properties. After settling in Michigan in 1983, she worked for Coldwell Banker as a real estate agent and as a private Health Aide for the elderly and disabled.

Peggy was also a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren where she was active in a number of groups and organizations.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE Warren, OH 44481, at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to Peggy’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.