WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Muehlbauer, 61, formerly of Warren, passed away on Sunday evening, January 9, 2022 at her home in Carlsbad, California.



Paula was born in Warren, Ohio on February 4, 1960, a daughter of Paul and Gloria Muehlbauer.



Paula graduated from Warren Harding High School and went on to Kent State University School of Nursing where she received a BSN. She late earned an MSN from George Mason University.





Paula knew she wanted to be a nurse from an early age. She fulfilled her goal, working as clinical nurse specialist in oncology. She was privileged to have worked in many settings, including University Hospital, the National Institute of Health, the San Diego VA Health Care System and as a traveling nurse. She also belonged to the Oncology Nursing Society, writing numerous articles that were published in professional nursing journals. Paula worked in the field for 37 years, making a tremendous difference in many people’s lives.



Her primary hobby was reading. She also enjoyed traveling and going on long bicycle rides with her husband. In addition, she was a bit of a tea aficionado and liked her tea.



Paula is survived by her husband, Steven Mathis; brother, Blaine; brother, Mark; sister-in-law, Judy and niece, Tori.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Gloria Muehlbauer and sister, Gretchen.



Paula will be laid rest to All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Life Service being held at a later date. Announcements for that will be via social media.



Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.



Please make any donations to an organization that helps veterans or the homeless.

