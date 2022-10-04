WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Armstrong, 79 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 29, 1943, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul and Mary (Salatino) Perry. She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio surrounded by her Salatino family creating many great memories of Sundays at the lake, huge family holidays and the love they had for each other.

Paula worked for Ferrera’s Golden Dawn and AVI Food systems.

She enjoyed musicals, classic TV shows and her family. She loved animals, always having the companionship of a dog from the time she was a small child. The best weekend of the year for Paula was in August for the Warren Italian Festival. Until Covid she had never missed a year since the festival began.

She married Duane Armstrong on June 29, 1970. In 1981 they adopted the light of her life, her daughter, Mary. She always said the moment the social worker brought the baby in she knew that it was meant to be.

Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, Duane; daughter, Mary (Terry) Louk; granddaughter, Kari Armstrong and great-grandson, Kaleb Shafer; her sister, Mary Alice Kitchen and her current canine companion, Oliver. She is also survived by her best friend of 40+ years, Barbara Palmer.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Paula Friday, October 7, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Julie Olman and best friend, Fred Palmer.

Donations can be made in her name to Friends of Fido, PO Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.