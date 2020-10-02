Paul Stehnach, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Stehnach, 94, fell asleep in the Lord on the morning of Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Paul was born in Conemaugh, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Mary (Glova) Stehnach and was the fifth, and last living, of nine children.

Paul served our Country in U.S. Army of WWII, Asiatic Pacific theater.

He married Anna Mae on September 16, 1961 and had four children.

Besides his love for his family, especially his two granddaughters, his two passions were his career working on the railroad for Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central and Conrail and his love of the Orthodox faith. He was an integral member and tonsured reader of two St. John’s Orthodox Parishes, one in his hometown of Conemaugh/Johnstown and the last 52 years in Warren, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Mae; sons, Paul Vadim (Kathy) of Canfield and Jonathan of Howland; a daughter, Nadine Sedall of Boardman and two granddaughters, Stephanie (Jared) Senvisky and Courtney (Nicholas) Perry.

Besides his parents and siblings, Paul was preceded in death by a son, Michael Stehnach.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church in Warren, Ohio.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Church on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with Rev. Brian Crivella, Very Rev, Peter Pawlack and Very Rev. Andrew Clements, officiating.

A burial service be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. John’s Orthodox Church cemetery in East Taylor Township, Pennsylvania. (Just north of Conemaugh).

May his Memory be Eternal!

Material contributions may be made to St. Johns Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483 or to St. Johns Orthodox Church, 427 First Street, Conemaugh, PA 15909.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

