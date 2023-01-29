WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Moore, 71, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side.

Paul was born May 20, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold and Geraldine (Patton) Moore.

He was a 1969 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired as the owner & operator of Air-Tech Heating & Cooling in Warren after 38 years.

He was a NASCAR fan and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He will be missed by his wife, Linda, whom he married May 22, 1971; three children, Pamela (Brian Jones) Minotti of Summerville, South Carolina, Valerie (Eric) Fellenger of Warren and Christopher Moore of Summerville, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Ashley Crance, Breanna Blackey, Cassandra Simmons, Sarah Moore, Erica Fellenger, Kristee, Nathaniel and Braxton Moore; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Christopher, Cassius, Rosalynn, Hayley and a sister, Roxanne (Mark) Grater of Woodstock, Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Paul on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with a service at 12:00 Noon, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Brian Jones for unselfishly caring for our father over the past few months. Also, a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for all their hard work and dedication.

Family and friends may visit peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Paul’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul Moore, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.