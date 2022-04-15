POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Jerry Blosic, 84, of Warren passed away peacefully, on Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Paul was born on January 25, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Peter Joseph and Anna (Mucho) Blosic.

Paul was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to enlist in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged after four years of service on the U.S.S. Saratoga.

Upon his return home, Paul worked as a police officer in Cortland, Ohio and then for Packard Electric for 37 years, he eventually retired from General Motors.

Besides his work, Paul had a tenacious love for life. He enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles, but, as a pilot, he especially enjoyed airplanes. Paul also had a love for pets and nature. Most of all, Paul treasured the time he spent with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Paul will always be remembered by his children, Gerry Strainiak, Rhonda (husband Kurt) Karkow, Peter Blosic (Jim Thompson) and step-son, Keith Hacker; grandchildren, Uriah and Kaleb Karkow, Erin McBride and Matthew Strainiak; great-grandchildren, Faryn Karkow, Quinn McBride, Aubrey and Jackson Strainiak and baby Evie Karkow, who is on the way. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 15 years, Connie Sue (Hacker) Blosic; daughter, Anna (Blosic) D’Toro; sister, Barbara Morgan and brother-in-law and friend, Bill Morgan.

Paul’s family will honor him with a private graveside committal at All Souls Cemetery, followed by Military Honors.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home – Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

To send flowers to Paul’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.