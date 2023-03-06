NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul John Antonchak, Sr., 73, of Niles, passed away on Saturday morning, March 4, 2023, at his home in Niles, Ohio.

Paul was born on January 16, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Peter and Carmel (Knapp) Antonchak.

Paul was a 1968 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, where he met the love of his life, Judy Morrison. The two started as high school sweethearts and were married in 1974.

After high school, Paul attended Youngstown State University while also serving in the United States Army Reserves.

Following his service, he worked for Packard Electric, eventually retiring as a press operator. Later in life, Paul was proud to earn the title of “Master Gardener” from The Ohio State University Extension in Cortland, Ohio.

In addition to his work, Paul had a number of hobbies. He enjoyed cooking for his family, driving his mini cooper, raising chickens, caring for his pets, playing bocce and hosting the annual Fourth of July family picnic. Most notably, Paul was a talented wood worker. His projects included designing and building sheds, a pavilion, a bocce court, swings, furniture and his most beloved project, the design of his own home in Niles, Ohio.

While his hobbies kept him busy, Paul always remained young at heart. He loved playing with his grandchildren and teaching them his talents. His eyes would light up whenever they were around and he taught them the value of hard work, as well as a few tricks and jokes. Paul will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Paul will always be remembered by his wife of 48 years, Judith “Judy” Antonchak of Niles; children, Paul J. (Janice) Antonchak, Jr., of Cortland and Kristin (Jason) Robinson of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, William and Elizabeth Antonchak and Preston and Adelynn Robinson; siblings, Margaret Frankford of Austintown, Alexander (Marlene) Antonchak of Vienna, Kathleen (William) Bohach of Cortland, Annamarie (Terry) Brock of Warren and Michael Antonchak of Lexington, Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Sandra Aurilio, Gail (Jeff) Goff and Gaye Blair and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Carmel Antonchak.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Paul on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, 381 Robbins Avenue Niles, OH 44446. All are asked to meet at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul’s name to Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital Cancer Center, 677 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484, OR Warren Family Mission, P.O. Box 311 Warren, OH 44482.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul J. Antonchak Sr., please visit our floral store.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.