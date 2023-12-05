WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul C. Zublena, 74, of Warren, passed away early Sunday morning, December 3, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Paul will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend along with his sense of humor and big heart.

He was born May 2, 1949 in Youngstown and graduated from The Rayen High School.

Upon graduation, Paul entered the workforce in the steel industry as a bander working for Republic Steel which later became LTV Steel and retired from WCI after 38 years of faithful service.

He was a member of the Moose Club and enjoyed traveling, camping, going out to dinner and socializing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed talking with his CB buddies and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Paul leaves behind to hold onto his memories his three children Adelia Zublena of Richmond, Indiana, Jackie (Steven) Wilson of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Michael (Chrystal) Zublena of Champion, his four grandchildren Ashley Brunswick, Breanne and Allison Zublena and Derick Curry III, two brothers Randy Zublena and George Kashmir and three sisters Tammy (Brian) Harrington, Debbie (Tom) McGahagan and Penny (Jim) Carvin along with many nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Besides his mother Rena Morris, Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Denise McNeely who passed away on January 11, 2008, a brother Bill Armaline and his beloved dog Phoebe.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Snyder as celebrant.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

