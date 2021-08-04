Patrick “Pat” M. Lesnoski, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick “Pat” M. Lesnoski, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully August 2, 2021, at his home with his family by his side after an extended illness.

He was born May 28, 1935, in Warren, Ohio the son of Michael and Veronica (Bielec) Lesnoski.

Pat was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired in 1997 from Copperweld Steel as heater in the thermal department after 42 ½ years.

Pat was a Devoted Catholic and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St Cyril & Methodius Church) in Warren. He volunteered at the Church making pierogis and pizzelles.

He enjoyed golfing, opera music, loved to tell jokes and especially loved photos of his grandchildren.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Helen Lesnoski, children Patrick (Patricia) Lesnoski, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Mark Lesnoski of Austintown, Janet (Al) Knepper of Southington, Judith Fye of Cleveland, Jeffrey (Della) Lesnoski of Leavittsburgh, Paul (Terri) Lesnoski of Boardman, Carol (Bill) Dunmire of San Jose, California and Carla (Bruce) Maggiano of Cleveland, 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents 12 brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, August 6, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St Cyril & Methodist Church) in Warren, with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society PO Box 22324 New York, NY 10087.

