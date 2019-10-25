Patricia Steele, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pat” Steele, 85, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born June 8, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Okey and Leeta Dye.

Pat was a 1952 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Pat was a member of the Bazetta Christian Church.

She had been an excellent homemaker, wife, mom, grandmother and neighbor.

She is survived by her children, Tracy R. (Carol) Steele, Jr. of Warren, Cheryl (David) McClelland of Cortland, Mark (Pam) Steele of North Jackson and Diane (Rick) Ayres of Niles; nine grandchildren, Jonathan and Heather Steele, David, Alexis (Charlie) Dillon, Nick Wilson, Katie (Eric) Totten, Eric (Laura)McClelland, Alicia Ayers and Mark (Danielle) Ayers; four great-grandchildren and a sister, Laura (Dr. Tom) Moomaw of Uniontown.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tracy R. Steele, Sr., whom she married August 18, 1952 and passed away December 17, 2006; stepmother, Lucille Dye and two brothers, Okey, Jr. and Gary Dye.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Wednesday, October 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, following visitation, with Pastor Stanford Downs officiating.

Burial will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Pat’s family.

