Patricia Rogers, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Rogers, 77, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at her home in Warren, Ohio.

Patricia was born on March 16, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gordon R. and Ermma (Bonnett) Heltzel, Sr.

Patricia was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School class of 1962.

Patricia spent 25 years working for the school administration office of Howland schools. She retired in 2006.

Patricia was very active in St. John’s Orthodox Church and sang in the choir.

She was an avid baker and excellent seamstress. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by three children: daughter, Melinda (Donald) Seem of Warren, Ohio and two sons, Benjamin Rogers (Sara) of Tampa, Florida and Jody Rogers of Holden, Louisiana; a sister, Donna Laslo of Akron, Ohio and two grandchildren, Ashley (Joe) and Matthew Seem.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gordon Heltzel.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Patricia from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. John’s Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio. There will be a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. with Father Brian Crivella officiating

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren.

