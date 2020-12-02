Patricia L. Fant, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Fant, age 69, went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Patricia was born in Warren, Ohio on May 5, 1951.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1969 with her diploma and license in cosmetology.

She accepted Jesus as her Savior as a young woman at the House of Prayer United Holiness Church and later enjoyed singing in the choir. She had a beautiful voice and a gift for playing the piano.

She married Willie Fant, Sr. on December 25, 1976.

She also became the owner and operator of Beauty Galore in 1976 and successfully ran the business until 1984. She later worked for Trumbull County Children’s Services in a group home as a Youth Advocate. She made a huge impact on the young lives she touched. She retired from Children’s Services in 2015.

Patricia was not only well-known for her expertise in cosmetology but also for her loving kindness, beautiful smile, sweet spirit, infectious personality and great generosity. She loved her Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes but more importantly, she loved her family.

She is survived by her uncle and aunt, Donald and Betty O’Connor; brother, Gary Pugh; children, Brian, Will, Jr. (Notasha), Moya, Patrick and Vincent King and close friend, Johnathan Cameron. She cherished and loved her 12 grandchildren dearly. She will be remembered by cousins, nephews, niece and friends. She will be greatly missed and will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wade Pugh; mother, Geraldine Hardin; sister, Janet Freeman and nephew, Bryon Freeman.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A private family service will be held after.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, in Warren.

