Patricia J. Baker, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Baker, 72, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 5, 1947, in Wemouth, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late George and Nancy Hawes.

Patricia, was a very selfless hardworking woman who would often sacrifice for the people she loved and cared about. Those close to her would say she was a very happy and witty woman, most known for her Bostonian accent from her roots in Massachusetts.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends, Evelynn, Trish and the ladies at AHEPA. She looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren; cooking was a passion both at home and during her time as a head cook for the Blackburn home of Poland.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Nicholas) Chambers of Gillette, Wyoming; a son, Christopher Baker of Worchester, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Ryan (Teresa “Tessa” Butcher – Fiancée) and Joseph and Jeremy Chambers and three great-grandsons, Jorden, Jacob and Leo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan Baker and daughter, Chandra E. Boyle.

Keeping with Patricia’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

