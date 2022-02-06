WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Fenstermaker Hambach passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the age of 89.

She was born on July 23, 1932, in Greenford, Ohio, at the home of her parents, Lewis and Felda Brown. She lived her entire childhood there, picking strawberries, corn, beans, potatoes and peaches.

She graduated from Greenford High School with a degree in common sense!

She was a majorette with the Canfield Military Band and was a cheerleader for the Greenford Bobcats.

In her early days, Pat was happiest when she was on her roller skates and after graduation, she went to work for Mullins Manufacturing in Salem, Ohio.

On October 17, 1951, she married David W. Fenstermaker and they enjoyed almost 41 years of marriage until his passing on August 27, 1992. They were blessed with four sons and after her children graduated from high school, Pat went on to work at Republic Steel in Niles, Ohio and she retired from Thomas Steel in Warren, Ohio.

She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Warren since 1951.

After David’s death, Pat traveled with her widowed friends, Ruth York and Vivian Ferry and they enjoyed many bus trips and cruises together.

On May 3, 2003, she married Robert Hambach and they enjoyed 16 years of marriage. They spent their retirement years traveling to all 50 states and spent their winters in Florida with their many friends. They gave back to their community by volunteering their time delivering Mobile Meals for over 15 years. Everyone was saddened by Bob’s death on April 13, 2019 and Pat then spent her later years playing Bridge with the many friends she had made over the years.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lewis and Felda Brown and her two siblings, Dorothy Anderson and Dayne Brown.

She leaves, to mourn the loss of their beloved mother; her four sons, Ronald (Connie) Fenstermaker, Douglas (Sheri) Fenstermaker, Randall (Debbie) Fenstermaker and Brad (Roberta) Fenstermaker; she also leaves ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation will take place, a private service and celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Warren Family Mission and/or the Emanuel Lutheran Church or the Warren Relay for Life.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.