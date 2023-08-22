HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Delores (Gates) Czopor, 85, of Hubbard passed away on Friday evening, August 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born in Warren on March 31, 1938, the daughter of John and Agnes D. (Hrimnak) Gates.

Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to work as a banking secretary for 2nd National Bank in Warren.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Czopor of Hubbard and her daughter, Michele Czopor of Hubbard.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute Patricia on Friday morning, August 25, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, 180 Belvedere Ave NE.

A Funeral Liturgy will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m..

Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Lordstown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

