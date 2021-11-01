Patricia Ann Schier, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Schier, 90, was escorted by angels to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 30, 2021.



Patricia was born July 13, 1931 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of Miriam and Arthur Wernecke.



Patricia was cherished by her children and grandchildren, whom she adored and always had time to celebrate, support and lift up in prayer as she shared her strong faith in the Lord, wisdom and unconditional love while leading the family with patience, humility, confidence in God’s plans and ready laughter.

She married the love of her life, Leroy, on January 20, 1951 with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage until his death January 11, 2011. Together they raised eight children.

Surviving children are Charles Schier, Michael (Vickie) Schier, Rebecca (William) Costas, Lucinda (Alan) Shaker, Catherine Bernini, Edward (Christina) Schier and Amy (William) Gadd; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy; son, Steven and grandson, Justin Stone.



Family and friends are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass which will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, with Rev. Christopher Cicero concelebrating with Rev. Raymond Thomas. Per the church masks are required.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren at a later date.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to Boyd’s Kinsman Home, 7929 State Route 5, Kinsman, OH 44428.

A special thank you to the caregivers at the The Suites at Continuing Healthcare at Niles, Windsor House Liberty Healthcare Center and Southern Care Hospice for such loving compassion. Our mom mentioned often that she felt loved by the people caring for her.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

