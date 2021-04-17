Patricia Ann Pipino, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Pipino, 83, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 8, 1937, the daughter of Theodore and Helen Lansing Gabig.

She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Warren and attended Kent State University. She was employed by Copperweld Steel until her marriage.

On July 11, 1959, she entered Holy Matrimony with James S. “Doc” Pipino and enjoyed 58 years of marriage and family life.

She will be deeply missed by her sons, attorney James D. (Mary Jeanine), Theodore S. and attorney Samuel M. (Kimberly Kirtland); her daughter, Mary F. ”Mimi” Ph.D.; grandchildren, James A. (Lynsey) Pipino, Elena Dean (Michael), Marisa Bell (Michael), Dana, Matthew, Daniel, Camille and Lorenzo Pipino and Cailin Jaspers; her great-grandchildren, Amelia and Clara Dean and Charlotte Pipino; her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Theodore and Dr. Cheryl Smith Gabig and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to holding her favorite jobs, “Mom “and “Nana”, she also volunteered with St. Joseph’s Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, Trumbull Mobile Meals, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Niles-festival, OLMC Home and School and John F. Kennedy Moms’ Eagles football boosters.

She also enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, reading and playing bridge. She was staunch supporter of the Browns, Indians and Cavs.

She was a member of the Lake Club, Trumbull Country Club and Blessed Sacrament Parish. She was an owner of Niles Restaurant Business, Inc.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, April 19, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road, Warren.

Masks and social distancing will be mandated at the funeral home and in church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Patricia’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2415 Niles Road SE, Warren, OH 44484 or Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483.

