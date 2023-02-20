WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann “Pat” Murray of Warren and formerly of Wesley Chapel, Florida, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, February 14, 2023 after a brief illness at Windsor House in Champion Township, Ohio.

Pat was born on June 24, 1945 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the daughter of John Henry and Maggie Mae (Winsted) Denby.

During her childhood and high school years Pat’s father, John Henry, served a career in the United States Army, giving Pat and her family the opportunity to travel around the world. Pat especially enjoyed the time they spent in Germany and held the experience close to her the rest of her life.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Pat enjoyed bowling and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids and supporting them in whichever way she could. Pat treasured her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pat will always be remembered by her significant other of 30 years, Scott Hunt of Warren, Ohio and her children, Jim (Shannon) Murray of Knoxville, Tennessee, Leeann (Greg) Stokes of Lake Butler, Florida, Patti Lynn (Willard Jr.) Bates of Sarasota, Florida and Roy (Sandy) Murray of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Dylan and Maggie Murray, Makayla (Logan) Plett, Zachary Bates, Ethan (Megan) Owenby, Ashley (Allison) Shortell, Hunter (Rusty) Tucker, Josh (Ashley) Stokes, Matthew Stokes, Emily Murray, Jonathan (Emily) Morris and McKenzie Morris; 12 great-grandchildren and a best friend, Karen Fink of Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Henry “Woody” Denby.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.

