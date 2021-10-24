Patricia A. Brown, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Brown, 81, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Ohio Lake Vista in Cortland.

Patricia was born September 24, 1940, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Albert and Madeline Galmish.

Patricia came to Warren in 1943 and was a 1958 graduate of Warren St. Mary’s High School. She retired in 2000 as an office manager at Nichols Bakery after 14 years.

She enjoyed knitting, golf where she had a hole in one at Tamer Win, traveling to Florida, playing poker at the Warren Scope Center and was an avid bingo player.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Paul “Thomas” Brown, whom she married August 27, 1960; three children, Patricia Kyser of Niles, Paul “Tom” Brown, Jr. of Cincinnati and Joseph (Amy) Brown of Cincinnati; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Louise Rhodes of Springfield, Ohio.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Chuck Rhodes.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at St. John Paull II Parish (St. Joseph Church) 420 North Street NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Avenmue NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

