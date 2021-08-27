Patrice “Trese” Reel, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrice “Trese” Reel, of Southington, passed away Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.

Trese was born on May 16,1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of William T. and Claire (Bailey) Gurish.

Patrice attended Collinwood High School ’77 and completed two Associate Degrees at Cuyahoga Community College.

She worked in the dietary industry as a Dietary Technician. In later years relocating to Southington, while caregiving both personally and professionally, working in various Nursing Homes as a Nurse Aide in the Warren, Ohio area.

As a proud Homemaker, Trese enjoyed gardening, growing her own food, homeopathy and learning how to alleviate illness through dietary changes. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents William and Claire, Patrice was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Reel and her brother Dale Gurish.

Patrice is survived by her daughter, Angela Reel of Southington. Son, Christopher Reel of Rome, Ohio Grandson Dylan Reel. Siblings William T Gurish Jr. (Kaisa), Oh., Frank Gurish (Debbie) Pa., Daniel Gurish, Oh., Alan Gurish (Nancy), Ohio, Mark Gurish, Oh., Brian Gurish, Ohio, Rita Rodi (Joe), Fl., Michelle Gurish, Oh., Shelia Gurish, Va., and Debra Gurish, Ohio. She is also survived by a large extended family who will dearly miss her.

Family and Friends may visit and pay tribute to Patrice on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. for a memorial visitation at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren. 1884 North Rd. NE Warren, OH 44483.

A brief funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 4:30 for all wishing to remain.

To send flowers to Patrice’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.