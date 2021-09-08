Pasquale “Pat” Eduardo, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale “Pat” Eduardo, 73, formerly of Warren passed away Sunday evening, September 5, 2021, at his son’s residence in Hubbard.

Pat was born November 24, 1947, in Gallo Matese, Italy, the son of Antonio and Rosa (Perrino) Eduardo.

Pat and his family came to Warren in 1955, where he was 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Pat proudly served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged for his service.

Upon his return home, Pat earned a degree in electrical engineering from THE Ohio State University.

He spent 40 years working for Delphi in the engineering department, retiring in 2019.

He was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years.

Pat adored his family and cherished the time he spent with them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Pat is survived his children, Antonio (Amy) Eduardo of Warren, Christina “Tina” (Ryan) Sellers of Chera, SC, John (Megan) Eduardo of Hubbard, Ohio and Michael (Melanie) Eduardo Sr. of Girard; fifteen grandchildren: Samantha (Anthony), Justin, Joshua (Cassie), Kataryna (Brian), Jacquelynne, Gabrielle, Corigan, Morgan, Dray, Cameron, Makayla, Nicholas, Devin, Michael Jr. and William; five great grandchildren: Stella, John, Sophia, Kyndal and Rose; sister, Maria (Bartolomeo) DiVieste of Howland and a brother, Joseph (Janet) Eduardo of New Mexico.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Deborah “Debbie” Eduardo; a son, Pasquale Eduardo Jr; two grandsons, Dominik and Dominic; a daughter-in-law Laurel “Lori” Eduardo and sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Richard) VanKirk.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Pat on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren and again on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s in Warren at 1:30 p.m.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

