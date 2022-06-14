HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale J. “Pat” Contestabile, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 4, 1939, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the son of Christopher and Caroline Contestabile.

Pat was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He retired in 2003 from Hamm Construction Company as a construction manager. He previously worked for Starrco in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Pat was a member of Believers Church in Warren.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, boating and was an avid fisherman. Pat also had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying.

Pat is survived by his wife, Janice, whom he married April 5, 2003; four children, Christopher Contestabile of St. Louis, Cathy Contestabile of St. Louis, Laura Contestabile of Austintown and Patricia (George) Sewell of St. Louis; three stepchildren, Mark (Tracy Sulc) Koncki of York, Pennsylvania, Lynne (Jack) Norton of Howland and Jeff (Elizabeth) Koncki of Columbia, Maryland; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two brothers Gennaro (Lola) Contestabile of St. Louis, Missouri and Christopher (Mildred) Contestabile of Howland.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Pat on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Pat’s name to Believers Church, 2577 Schenley Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483, or Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473.

