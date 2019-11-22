Panagrotis “Takis” Kardassilaris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Panagrotis “Takis” Kardassilaris, 74, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

He was born June 26, 1945, in Chios, Greece, the son of the late Dimitra (Stakia) and Dimitri Kardassilaris.

In 1971, he came to Warren, Ohio and worked with his father-in-law and family at the Woodland Market until 1986. From 1986 – 2012, he and his family owned and operated the RB Market in Cortland, Ohio.

He saw so much of the world when he traveled with the Merchant Marines from 1964 -1970.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed gardening, all the Cleveland sports teams and the Republican Party. His passion was his family.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy Kardassilaris; three sons, Jimmy Kardassilaris of Hilliard, Michael Kardassilaris of Warren and Christopher (Maria) Kardassilaris of Dublin; two grandchildren, Christopher Takis and Giavanna Rose Kardassilaris and three brothers, Pericles Kardassilaris of Chios, Panteles Kardassilaris of Athens and Annoula (Michalis) Kamaradou of Chios.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Ava Elizabeth Kardassilaris; in-laws, Doxie and Mike Ambeliotis; brother-in-law, Jimmy Raphtis and a sister-in-law, Maraki Kardassilaris.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High Street Warren, OH, 44481.

