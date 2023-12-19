WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Jean Dennison, affectionately known as Pam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the age of 61, surrounded by family.

Born on April 19, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, Pam was a lifelong resident of the area who brought joy and kindness to everyone she encountered.

Pam was a graduate of the Fairhaven School, where she completed her education in 1983.

She spent 40 years working at the Fairhaven Workshop. There, she not only contributed her skills but also formed lasting friendships and became a cherished member of the Fairhaven family.

Pam’s creative spirit shone brightly in her love for making homemade jewelry. She found joy in music and dancing. Her love for all animals was profound and her gentle nature made her a friend to every creature she met.

Her infectious smile was a testament to her kind and loving heart. Pam had a way of lighting up a room and making everyone feel welcome. She possessed a natural charm and felt like a star in front of the camera, always ready to capture a moment with her radiant grin.

Pam is survived by her loving sisters, Belinda Dennison and Barb (Ken) Hollabaugh; her nephews, Zack (Gabrielle) Hollabaugh and Ben (Abigail) Hollabaugh and her great-nephew, Bryson.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, William Dennison and Judy Dennison.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

