CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela J. “Pam” (Edmundson) Clark, 72, of Cortland passed away on Sunday morning, April 30, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

Pam was born on March 31, 1951 in Monroe, Michigan, a daughter of Paul and Patricia (Springer) Edmundson.

Pam was a 1969 graduate of Howland High School and went on to work for the Tribune Chronicle newspaper and First National Bank. She later worked for AVI Food Systems in the security department as a dispatcher, retiring in 2007.

From 1970 to 1990, Pam lived in North Canton where she was a member of the North Canton Jaycees and North Canton Community Theatre. She also enjoyed cooking, crafting, gardening and needle point.

Upon returning to the Warren area, Pam was a member of Howland United Methodist Church and served on the board of the Ivy Hill Condo Association.

Pam will always be remembered by her sister, Paula (Mark) Ripple of Olmsted Falls; nieces and nephews, Megan Edmundson of Ft. Myers, Florida, Andrew Edmundson of Steam Boat Junction, Colorado, Michael (Milena) Ripple of Brunswick, Ohio and Jessica (Zack) Kleckner of Olmsted Falls, Ohio and great niece and nephew, Oliver and Patricia of Brunswick, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Ripley.

Pam’s family honored her with a graveside service at Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pam’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.

