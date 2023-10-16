WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otto “Cal” Cavalcante passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born September 13, 1937, in Edenborn, Pennsylvania to Otto Cavalcante, Sr. and Elizabeth Cecconi Cavalcante.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from California State Teachers College with a BS in English.

He moved to Warren in 1962, earning a Masters Degree in Education from Kent State University, and teaching English in the Warren City and Weathersfield Township school districts until his retirement in 1998.

“Coach Cal” was a fixture in the Trumbull County sports community as a coach, umpire, and referee. He earned Northeast Ohio “Class A” Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year honors with Mineral Ridge in 1980, and was elected to the Warren, Trumbull County, and State of Ohio Sports Halls of Fame, in addition to the American Softball Association Hall of Fame. Cal umpired six national softball tournaments in his tenure and was part of a USA Olympic Softball umpiring crew in 2008. He also held head coaching positions for Warren Western Reserve Baseball, LaBrae Girls’ Basketball, and Howland Boys’ Basketball. He was named one of the 100 most influential names for 100 years of Trumbull County sports.

Cal’s love of his life was Dorothy Bank Cavalcante, who preceded him in death.

He leaves behind three children: Thomas (Monique) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, James (Tina) of Cleveland Heights, and Autumn (Doug Mendel) of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, as well as a brother, Barry (Helen) of Champion, and five grandchildren. A brother, Gilbert, preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be this Thursday from 9:30-11:30a at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, followed by a funeral mass Thursday at 12 noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Roman Catholic Church) in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley Howland and Traditions Hospice for their compassionate care.

