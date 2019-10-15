Olga B. Macris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, morning, October 12, 2019, Olga B. Macris (87) passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family.

She was born July 10, 1932, in Warren, the daughter of John and Despina Benetis.

As a lifelong resident of Warren, Ohio, Olga graduated from Warren G. Harding High School where she was homecoming queen her senior year.

She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. She grew up in a loving and tight knit family.

On April 27, 1952, she married her everlasting partner in life, Nick G. Macris. Together, they raised three daughters. She and Nick shared a very special bond and were virtually inseparable until he passed onto eternal life in 2009.

“We’re so blessed in life,” is a phrase that Olga used regularly, especially in her later years. It was rare to see her without a smile on her face. Family meant everything to her and she would tell anyone who would listen about how proud she was of her children and grandchildren. After both she and her husband retired, they often spent the winter months in Florida. Even though they loved spending time with friends in Florida, it was not uncommon for them to return back to Ohio ahead of schedule because they missed spending time with their family.

Olga was a devoted wife, mother, yiayia (grandmother), great grandmother, and friend to many and even though she will be missed dearly, we celebrate her life and the impact that she had on all of her loved ones.

Left behind to carry on the family legacy are her daughters, Pam (Anthony) Limperos of Warren, Nina (Anthony) Grech of Mentor and Nikki (William) Clugsten of Fort Worth, Texas; 5 grandchildren, Dr. Richard (Dr. Maria) Limperos, Dr. Nicholas (Tonie) Limperos, Dr. Anthony M. (Mansi) Limperos, Joseph (Sydney, fiancée) and Olga Grech (Malek, partner) and eight great-grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Gia, Niko, Gianna, Ellie, Theo and Eva Limperos. She also leaves her brother, Harry (Pat) Benetis and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother, Charlie.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with a Trisagion memorial service at 6:00 p.m, and from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with the Rev. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Building Fund, c/o St. Demetrios Orthodox Church, 429 High St. N.E., Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.