WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga B Hoffman, 94, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 while in hospice care at Shepherd of the Valley.

She was born in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Ernest and Maria Battistoli.

Following her graduation from East Bethlehem High School, she attended the University of Pittsburgh, after which she began a ten year career with Capitol (later United) Airlines in the reservations office in Pittsburgh.

In addition to many company business trips exploring venues for Capital’s package vacations, she never failed to utilize her seven yearly passes. She described those years of free flights, hotels and car rentals as living a “champagned life on a beer budget”.

On September 11, 1948, Olga married Dr. Leroy (Lee) Hoffman. The couple moved to Warren in 1957 and resided on Perkins Drive, Dodge Drive and finally to Millikin Place for 42 years.

Olga enjoyed the transition to full time homemaker, becoming active in social and civic groups. Over the years she served as President of the Auxiliary to Corydon Palmer Dental Society, Service League and Auxiliary of St Joseph’s Hospital, Book Club of Warren, Newcomers Club and of Trumbull Country Club Ladies Golf Association.

The couple were active parishioners at St. Mary’s, St. Pius and Blessed Sacrament Churches. She served as Chairman of Transportation and the St. Joe Prayer Chain at Blessed Sacrament, where she was also a volunteer tutor at the school.

Lee and Olga were avid football fans, attending many JFK, Harding, Pitt, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Browns and Steeler games. In younger years, she enjoyed playing tennis, bowling and volleyball. She was especially fond of golf and was a member of Warren Church League, TCC Ladies Gold League, Chip n’ Putt, Golden Girls of Avalon, and Pro Dobbers.

Her favorite pastimes were enjoying their three children, reading, traveling, live theatre and playing bridge.

She is survived by her beloved son, William Hoffman of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, his children, Justin and Nicole Hoffman; daughter, Christie Talbert of Emeryville, California, her children, Davis and Hayden Talbert and daughter-in-law Lorraine (Preston) Hoffman of San Diego, California. In addition, many nieces and nephews and most especially nephew, Dr. Bruno Battistoli whose kindness she greatly appreciated.

Funeral will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.