Octavian “Bert” Bertea, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Octavian “Bert” Bertea, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 14, 1927, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Octavian M. and Mary (Serban) Bertea.

He graduated high school from Culver Military Academy and received a bachelor’s degree from Western Reserve University and master’s degree from Kent State University. He also attended Ohio State University for further graduate studies.

He retired from RMI and was general manager of the sodium and metals plants in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Bert was devoted to his family and his church where he sang in the choir for many years. He was a member of the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Warren.

Bert served his active duty in the U.S. Army with the 8076 MASH Unit in Korea during the war and upon discharge from active duty remained with the Army Reserves retiring as a full colonel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizbeth “Betty” Bertea, who he married on April 19, 1953; three sons, Craig (Laura) Bertea of Solon, Ohio, Bruce (Linda) Bertea of Thousand Oaks, California and Jeff (Pamela) Bertea of Palos Verdes Estates, California and five grandchildren, Allison (Andrew) Morales, Shannon Bertea, Annika Bertea, Tate Bertea and Kyle Bertea.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Zoba.

Keeping with Bert’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held on Monday, July 29.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

