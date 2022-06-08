HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Norman Schnaible, 87, of Howland, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House after a short illness. He will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered, by his wife Sally and his family.

Norman was born December 25, 1934, the son of John and Rose Schnaible in Artas, South Dakota. His mother passed when Norman was very young.

His early years were spent working on relatives’ farms in South Dakota. Norman entered the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1961 and served during the Korean War. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Among several base movements was an overseas assignment in Japan and at the Youngstown Air Base.

Norman worked 28 years for Western Union as a field technician. In the age before modern communication, he serviced teletype machines throughout northeast Ohio. He retired from Ohio Star Forge in Warren after working 10 years in quality assurance.

He married his wife, Sally (Barberino) Schnaible on February 21, 1959, in Warren, Ohio. They were proud to have enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

Norman loved his family and his grandchildren. He spent a lot of his retirement years researching the genealogy of the Schnaible, Barberino and DeNunzio family trees to serve as a lasting gift. He was able to trace the Schnaible line back to the mid-16th century. He enjoyed motor racing sports and all the Cleveland and Ohio State sports teams.

Besides his wife, Sally, he is survived by three sons, James (Melissa) Schnaible of Cortland, Mark (Jennifer) Schnaible of Wixom, Michigan and Patrick Schnaible of Austintown; three grandsons, Christian (Grace) Schnaible of Santa Monica, California, Jackson (Susan) Schnaible of Columbus, Ohio and Mitchell Schnaible of Columbus, Ohio. He also is survived by one niece and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepmother Amelia and an older brother Harold.

Friends and relatives may call from 10:00 a.m.- 12 Noon Friday, June 10, 2022, at Peter Rossi & Son Funeral Home on 1884 North Rd NE. A short prayer service will follow at noon at the funeral home. The family asks that all attendees please wear a mask.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Norman’s life be honored with donations to Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the family.

