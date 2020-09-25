Norma “Auntie” Orsini, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma “Auntie” Orsini, 82, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 17,2020 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born June 3,1938, in Silvi Mrina, Italy, the daughter of Domenico and Anna Orsini.

Norma moved to Warren in 1948 and was a was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Packard Electric as a harness assembler.

Norma was a member of Believers Christian Church. She was also instrumental in the raising of her nieces and nephews and was like a second mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to church, volunteering at Hillside Hospital, and helping with charity events.

Norma is survived by her nieces Joann Pennachio and Tina Kiepper both of Warren, and Nephew Don Flaminio of Howland, nine great nieces and nephews John (Alexandera), Marco (Marissa), and Shawnna, Alan, Alexis Flaminio, Erica, Dante (Cassie) and Gino Pennachio, and she was also especially devoted to her great niece Olivia Kiepper, and five great great nephews Caleb, Brandon, Loenzo, Frank Stefano, and Frank George.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Carmella & John Flaminio, nephew Frank Flaminio and great nephew Don Flaminio Jr.

A private calling hours and service was held.

Entombment was at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the Orsini family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norma “Auntie” Orsini, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: