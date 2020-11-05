Nita Szallay, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nita Szallay, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born October 3, 1925, in California, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Pasquale and Josephine Encrapera.

Nita was a graduate of East Pike Run High School.

She retired from Packard Electric on the assembly line and had worked there 22 ½ years.

Nita was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society for 50 years.

She enjoyed yard work, cooking and being around her family.

Nita is survived by her two children, Michele Philbin of Howland and Michael J. (JoAnn) Szallay of Champion; two grandchildren, Courtney (Tom) Crater of North Jackson and Victoria (Jacob) Campos of Warren; three great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Leia and Maximus and sister, Millie Neth of Brownsville, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael A. Szallay whom she married April 30, 1949 and passed away April 15, 1990; two brothers, Richard and Anthony Encrapera and two sisters, Phyllis Mische and Helen Fialko.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren, with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gillette Nursing Home for the special care and compassion given to Nita and the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nita’s name to St. Elizbeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

