NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nikolaos P. “Nick” Goranitis, 85, of Niles passed away on Monday, October 23, 2023 at his home in Niles.

Nick was born on May 24, 1938 in Krokeai Lakonia, Greece, a son of Panayoti and Gianoula (Parthamos) Goranitis.

In March of 1969, Nick came to the United States, where he settled in Warren.

Following high school, Nick served in the Greek Army.

Upon returning home was talented in making prosthetics. He worked as a welder for ITT Grinell until their closing.

Outside of his work, Nick was a dedicated gardener. His planting began in March in his basement and each plant was carefully transported to the hot house, which he built and eventually made it into the garden. Nick’s Greek heritage was very important to him and he enjoyed Greek coffee and playing Greek rummy. Most of all, the light of Nick’s world was his grandson, Nico.

Nick will always be remembered by his wife of 51 years, Jackie (Shelar) Goranitis of Niles; sons, Pete (Amy) Goranitis of Hartville, Ohio and Nick (Marissa) Goranitis of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; grandson, Nico Goranitis; sister, Eleni Lazari of Athens, Greece and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his brothers, George (Darlene), Louie (Lola) and Gregory Goranitis; sisters, Pota (Manoli) Giannoulis and Thora (Thortharo) Koutles and brother-in-law, John Lazari.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nick’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Goranitis family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nikolaos P. “Nick” Goranitis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.