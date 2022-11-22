WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Perrino, 88, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born August 2, 1934, in Gallo Matese, Italy, the son of Pasquale and Carmela Perrino.

Nicholas came to America at the age 14.

He retired from Packard Electric.

Nicholas was a member of St. Mary’s & St. Joseph’s Church in Warren.

He enjoyed traveling, especially to the old country, gardening, bocce, bowling and casinos. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Nicholas was an Army Veteran.

He will be missed by his wife, Mara Isabella Perrino; three sons, Nicholas (Jenny) Perrino, Michael (Patty) Perrino and Joseph (Pam) Perrino; a daughter, Nancy (Bill) Termine and nine grandchildren, Samantha Perrino Brown, Nicholas (Catherine) Perrino, Leah Perrino, Erik Perrino, Courtney (Korey) Deidrick, Mikaela Perrino, Drs. Domenic (Reanna) Termine, Sophia Termine and Mario Perrino.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Antonio, Domenic and Joseph Perrino and a sister, Rosa Eduardo.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Nicholas Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nicholas’s name to ALS Association, 6133 Rockside Road, Suite 301, Independence, OH 44131.

