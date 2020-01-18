Nicholas G. “Nick” Liakaris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas G. “Nick” Liakaris, 83, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 from complications of a stroke at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born January 1, 1937, in Fyta, Chios Greece, the son of George and Eleni Liakaris.

He came to Warren in 1970 and retired from Masterpiece Painting as a painter for 28 years.

Nick was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, and the Chios Society.

Nick is survived by his wife Anna Liakaris whom he married August 15, 1961, two daughters Eleni (Nick) Avrameas of Bayside, New York and Barbara (George) Kotsatos of Howland, three grandchildren Johnny and Nicholas Kotsatos and Johnny Avrameas, a brother Pete (Vivian) Liakaris of Bayside, New York, a sister Eugenia (Michael) Condoleon of Bayside, New York and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nick is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Elias “Louie” Liakaris.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. Trisagion at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Nick’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481, or St. Paraskevi Church Fyta Greece, c/o of the Funeral Home.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Nick’s family.